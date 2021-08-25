Cream Finance (CREAM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.11 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $181.24 or 0.00370951 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $111.71 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.54 or 0.00785013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00101092 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

