Credit Suisse Group Boosts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.