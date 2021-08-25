Critical Review: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) versus Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Argentina and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vonage 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vonage has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.55 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -28.79 Vonage $1.25 billion 2.71 -$36.21 million $0.17 79.06

Vonage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -2.87% -2.29% -1.20% Vonage -1.84% 7.85% 3.37%

Summary

Vonage beats Telecom Argentina on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

