Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $19.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $73.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $86.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $146.93 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $163.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Cronos Group stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

