Crypto Sports Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $398,206.56 and $671.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

