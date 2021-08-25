CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.
CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years.
Shares of CTO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.70% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
