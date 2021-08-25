CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years.

Shares of CTO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.70% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

