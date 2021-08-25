Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 697 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in American Express by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $5.40 on Wednesday, hitting $166.60. 137,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.80. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

