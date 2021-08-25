Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 24,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 496,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,455. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

