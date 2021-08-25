Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $670.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

