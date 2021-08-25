Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $416.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,512,436 shares of company stock worth $3,408,895,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

