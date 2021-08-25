Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.