cVault.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,403.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,694.87 or 0.13892388 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $66.95 million and $44,403.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00791067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099738 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.