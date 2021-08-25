CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.