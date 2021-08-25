CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $108.31.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.