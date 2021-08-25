DA Davidson Comments on Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

LITE stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

