DAOstack 24 Hour Volume Hits $248,279.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $248,279.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,637.05 or 0.99914646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00040691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010160 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

