Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.