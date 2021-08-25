DATA (DTA) Tops One Day Volume of $530,797.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $530,797.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054886 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014750 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053122 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00783156 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00100203 BTC.
DATA Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “
Buying and Selling DATA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
