DATA (DTA) Tops One Day Volume of $530,797.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $530,797.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00783156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00100203 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.