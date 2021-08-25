Datacoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $18,950.20 and approximately $28.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

