Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $469,085.99 and approximately $35,777.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00394740 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001520 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00932567 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,191 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.