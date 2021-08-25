Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Cap Achieves $280,130.71

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $280,130.71 and approximately $4,340.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00157398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.91 or 1.00127454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.17 or 0.01028706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.83 or 0.06493465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 647,644 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.