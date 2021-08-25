Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 9,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $235,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $243,630.00.

On Monday, June 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $238,050.00.

MSP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 142,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,688. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Datto by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Datto by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,867,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

