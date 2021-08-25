Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Datto posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $837,553.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,303 shares of company stock worth $8,800,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Datto by 98.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Datto by 741.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 90,763 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $32,867,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 70.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 93.96. Datto has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.