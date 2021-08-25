David Blake Reid Acquires 2,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,646.90.

David Blake Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00.

POU opened at C$13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

POU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

