David Cheyne Acquires 11,000 Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) insider David Cheyne bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

Shares of LON BRWM opened at GBX 575 ($7.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 605.07. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 378.33 ($4.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

