DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.28 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $23.28 million and $141,550.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00126744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00157791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,896.47 or 0.99689390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.01020318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.32 or 0.06534968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.