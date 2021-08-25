Degenerator 24-Hour Volume Hits $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.62 or 0.00526854 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.84 or 0.01221138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.