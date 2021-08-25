Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.51% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

