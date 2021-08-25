Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

