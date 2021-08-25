Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 38.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

