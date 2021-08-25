Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

DESP opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 421,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

