Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.45

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 39890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$483.94 million and a PE ratio of 16.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

