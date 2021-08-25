Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.93 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $23.93 million and $2.82 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,957.55 or 1.00187935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.48 or 0.00999586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.38 or 0.06683820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 21,910,989 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

