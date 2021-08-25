DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.45-12.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52-11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.450-$12.950 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $18.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.07. 313,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,489. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

