DIGG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $720,657.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $50,413.20 or 1.02610322 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $720,657.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00129211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00157226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.17 or 0.99795321 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.82 or 0.01021403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.77 or 0.06581977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 559 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

