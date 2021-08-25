Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.
NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 6,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,282. Digi International has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $726.54 million, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
