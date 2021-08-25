Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 6,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,282. Digi International has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $726.54 million, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.06.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

