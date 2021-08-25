Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$16.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.222 dividend. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

