Doctors Coin Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $189.24 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056166 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.