Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Clarus Securities

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its target price increased by Clarus Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.