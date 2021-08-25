DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

DV stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,766,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

