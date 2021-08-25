DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
DV stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,766,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.