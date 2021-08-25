Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,715 ($22.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. Draper Esprit VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.13.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.