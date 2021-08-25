Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4972 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of DRXGY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

