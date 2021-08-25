DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $133.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.47. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $126.83.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.