DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.83

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.83 and last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 17213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

