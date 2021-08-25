DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008855 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

