Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

