Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IMAX were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 59.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IMAX opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.