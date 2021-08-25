Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.80. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

