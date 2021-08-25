Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 124 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.