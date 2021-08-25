Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,353.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,552 shares of company stock worth $8,776,518. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.